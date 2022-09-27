Sunny Leone is aware of the challenges that come with having a public profile, but she also has a gut feeling that tells her she wants to safeguard the privacy of her children.

As a result, she is more inclined toward pursuing a life that is more typical for someone in her position.

“At this point in time, my children Nisha, Asher, and Noah are still too small to comprehend the scrutiny that is present in our life, and there is no reason for them to do so. Sunny, who has been the target of trolling in the past, stated that “we still have a little bit more time to make them understand about life and people, their own bodies, and the ever changing things that are happening.”

She went on to say that the only thing that they should be concerned about is the amount of time that we spend together and how we spend that time together. At my house, we don’t use social media, and for as long as I have control over it, I have no intention of showing them either. They should hold off on venturing into that world for the time being.

The actress also discussed how she has conveyed to her children the significance of having both parents in the workforce, as well as how she has made a commitment to spend time with them that she consistently keeps.