Adipurush teaser to debut on Navratri starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan

  • One of the greatest and most anticipated pan-Indian movies right now is Adipurush. Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, Prabhas, and Kriti Sanon play the leading parts.
  • Ever since filmmaker Om Raut made the announcement, it has been a topic of conversation.
  • The Ramayana is an Indian mythological story on which the movie is based.
The first look teaser is reportedly set to debut on October 2 of next month, according to the most recent reports. The Times of India reports that it will be presented in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

The team will go to Ayodhya for the release, if rumours are to be believed. Because Lord Ram, the inspiration for Adipurush, was born in Ayodhya, the location has been chosen. The movie is scheduled to hit theatres in January 2023. Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan will all play characters from the well-known epic drama Ramayana: Raghava (Ram), Janaki (Sita), and Lankesh, respectively (Ravana). The movie, which was funded by the production companies T-Series Films and Retrophiles, was simultaneously filmed in Telugu and Hindi.

Kriti is preparing for her upcoming film Bhediya opposite Varun Dhawan on the professional front. Both are frequently seen in the city filming music videos. They further post BTS images and videos on social media. Her last sighting was in Mimi. The most recent movie with Prabhas and Pooja Hedge was Radhe Shyam.

The following movie starring Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan is Vikram Vedha. The movie opens in theatres on September 30.

