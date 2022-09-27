Aishwarya Rai finally talks about north vs south cinema debate

Aishwarya Rai was requested to weigh in on the controversy surrounding north versus south films.

Recently, Aishwarya Rai was requested to weigh in on the controversy surrounding north versus south films. The performer, who has been busy promoting her new movie Ponniyin Selvan: I, claimed that the current period in Indian cinema is a “wonderful time” since the public wants to watch movies “from every section.” Recent pan-Indian hits include many south Indian movies including RRR, Pushpa: The Rise, and KGF Chapter 2. According to Aishwarya, it is “obvious” that people all around the nation like watching movies.

Language barriers between films and the film industry were now being removed, according to Aishwarya. Everyone could now watch films from all over the world. Many non-Hindi movies have proven to be box office successes across India over the past few months. Hindi movies have fewer successful releases in recent months than non-Hindi movies. Films made in Telugu and dubbed and distributed in other languages include SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which stars Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn.

Aishwarya Rai discussed the popularity of south Indian movies across the nation during a promotion event for Ponniyin Selvan: I held in Delhi. “It’s an amazing time right now, where we need to break away from the typical way of looking at artists and cinema. I think it’s a great time right now, where all these barriers have gone down. People know our cinema nationally. In fact, they are wanting to see the cinema from every part,” Aishwarya was quoted as saying in a report.

The actor further added, “I think this is finally the perfect time where it has become accessible nationally through so many platforms. Everybody can view cinema for what it is, across India. So, I think we need to kind of break away from this conventional way of thinking and help our viewers, our audiences, and our readers also to not slide into that typical way of viewing. Art has always been there, found the audience, and has been appreciated; so, have the artists. But avenues were limited. Today is a great time when it has become accessible to everybody. And proof of the pudding is in the eating, right? It is so evident that people are embracing and lapping up cinema from across the country.”

With the upcoming historical drama Ponniyin Selvan: I, Aishwarya, who made her acting debut in 1997 with Mani Ratnam’s Iruvar, is returning to Tamil cinema. The film, which is directed by Mani Ratnam and is based on the same-titled Tamil novel by Kalki Krishnamurthy. It also features Jayam Ravi, Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, and Sobhita Dhulipala. On September 30, the AR Rahman musical will be launched in theaters in the following languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.