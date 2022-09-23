Aishwarya Rai has Aaradhya childhood picture as mobile wallpaper

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted leaving the city early on Friday morning as she made her way to the Mumbai airport.

The actress’s airport attire, which included an ivory overcoat and black slacks, epitomized elegance and ease.

Aishwarya Rai’s phone background, which featured the loveliest image of her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

Advertisement

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted leaving the city early on Friday morning as she made her way to the Mumbai airport. The actress’s airport attire, which included an ivory overcoat and black slacks, epitomized elegance and ease.

Also Read Aishwarya Rai Bachchan feels honoured to work with Mani Ratnam and AR Rahman in ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended the trailer launch of her film Ponniyin Selvan....

Rai’s phone background, which featured the loveliest image of her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, caught the attention of the media as she approached the security check. The star youngster, who is currently 11 years old, appeared to be in the picture as a young child. Aaradhya was born in 2011 to parents Abhishek and Aishwarya, who wed in April 2007.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will soon be seen in Mani Ratnam’s “Ponniyin Selvan Part 1” on the professional front. Aishwarya plays the roles of Mandakini Devi and Pazhuvur Queen Nandini in the movie. Along with Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, and Trisha, additional actors in “Ponniyin Selvan: I” include.

Also Read Aishwarya Rai counselled women on breaking through in a world Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most popular and celebrated actresses...

When discussing the project, Aishwarya had previously said, “For the entire team of ‘Ponniyin Selvan,’ it’s a very precious film. It is very dear to our hearts and it has been an absolute honour and privilege to work with Mani Ratnam sir once again and with such an incredibly talented team of actors and technicians. I had the privilege of working with them at the beginning of my career and here I am today again as part of ‘Ponniyin Selvan’, celebrating this momentous occasion.” The movie is expected to be released on September 30, 2022.