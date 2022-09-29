Aishwarya Rai looks gorgeous in white in her latest pictures

Aishwarya Rai posted a number of images from a recent photo shoot to her Instagram account. She wore an ethnic white outfit.

She received numerous praises on her photos from her followers.

Together with the team, she is now promoting her forthcoming film Ponniyin Selvan: 1.

She captioned her pictures sparkling heart emoji. One of her fans commented, “Wow, queen posted.” Another fan wrote, “timeless beauty.” Other fan commented, “Can’t wait to see you on big screen tomorrow!!! Welcome back to the movies!! The Queen of Puzhuvoor Nandini Devi.” Many of her followers used heart emojis to express their enthusiasm for her release.

Aishwarya, who made her acting debut in Mani Ratnam’s 1997 film Iruvar, is returning to Tamil cinema with the upcoming period drama Ponniyin Selvan: I. The Mani Ratnam-directed film also features Jayam Ravi, Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, and Sobhita Dhulipala and is based on the Tamil novel of the same name by Kalki Krishnamurthy. On September 30, the AR Rahman musical will be launched in theaters in the following languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Aishwarya will appear in the movie in two different parts; she will play queen Nandini, the princess of Pazhuvoor, who is out for vengeance. Additionally, she will portray Mandakini Devi in the movie.

The movie will be released in two parts, each of which cost Rs. 150 crore to produce. According to new information from Mani Ratnam, the second act of the film would be released between six and nine months once VFX and post-production are finished.