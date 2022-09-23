Ajay Devgn and Kajol wishes ‘Tanujaji’ on birthday with special post

With a special post, actor Ajay Devgn wished Tanuja, his mother-in-law and a veteran performer, a happy 79th birthday.

Ajay shared a picture of Tanuja grinning while posing for a picture on Twitter.

Ajay’s wife and actor Kajol also wished her mother with a video and a message on Instagram.

Advertisement

With a special post, actor Ajay Devgn wished Tanuja, his mother-in-law and a veteran performer, a happy 79th birthday. Ajay shared a picture of Tanuja grinning while posing for a picture on Twitter. She was dressed in a grey and cream saree with a yellow blouse in the photograph.

Sharing the photo, Ajay captioned the post, “Birthday (party popper emoji) wishes & Respects to Tanujaji (balloon emoji) Here’s wishing you happiness always (red heart emoji).” Reacting to the post, many fans wished Tanuja on her special occasion. A fan commented, “Happy birthday legend.” A person also pointed out that Ajay called his mother-in-law by her name. The Twitter user said, “Naam se bula rahe hai (He’s calling her by her name).”

Also Read Ajay Devgn ‘Thank God’ gets banned in Kuwait The movie "Thank God," starring Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet...

Sharing the same photo on his Instagram Stories, Ajay wrote, “Happy Birthday. Regards, Ajay Devgn.”

Kajol, Ajay’s wife and an actor, also wished her mother on Instagram with a video and a message. Tanuja was seen throughout the video, from her early days as a child performer through her most recent stint on a reality show. The background music included Asha Bhosle’s song Raat Akeli Hai Bujh Gaye Diye. Tanuja and Dev Anand appeared in the original song, Jewel Thief (1967). The words “Happy Birthday Ma…” were scribbled at the end of the video.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Sharing the post, Kajol wrote, “She’s completed 70 odd years in the movies and 48 as my mother .. through this entire journey never once did I feel anything but safe and loved.. so many trials and yet she discussed everything that makes a life worth living with us. From death to compassion to charity to anger bitterness love and forgiveness.”

Also Read Ajay Devgn recalls he and Kajol did similar scenes in different movies Ajay Devgn and Kajol, a well-known Bollywood couple, are significant couple goals....

Advertisement

Kajol also added, “Like she says ‘if I keep telling u these things then one day they will take root when u need them most “… and I thank u everyday for making me a thinking responsible feeling adult.. u taught us to soar not by throwing us off the cliff but by flying off it yourself and letting us watch u soar unafraid. I will always be ur first lieutenant and commander of ur armies and you will always be my captain and my queen.. love u to the moon and back mom. #tanuja.”

Tanuja wed Shomu Mukherjee in 1973, however the couple later divorced. Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerji are their daughters. Tanuja was a prominent character in a number of movies, including Chand Aur Suraj (1965), Baharen Phir Bhi Aayengi (1966), Jewel Thief (1967), Nai Roshni (1967), Antony Firingee (film) (1967), Pratham Kadam Phool (1969), Teen Bhubaner Pare (1969), Jeene Ki Raah (1969), Rajkumari (1970), Haathi Mere Saa