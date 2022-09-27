Advertisement
Akshay Kumar plays an archaeologist in "Ram Setu"

Akshay Kumar plays an archaeologist in “Ram Setu”

Articles
Akshay Kumar plays an archaeologist in “Ram Setu”

Akshay Kumar plays an archaeologist in “Ram Setu”

  • The teaser for the action-packed movie Ram Setu, starring Akshay Kumar, was just released earlier today
  • it appears that the actor would be playing the part of an archaeologist.

In the teaser, Akshay can be seen swimming underwater while wearing a costume that is reminiscent of a spacesuit. This provides some insight into his character. In the film, the actor will play a character who participates in a mission to save the legendary Ram Setu.

Even while the teaser does not tell very much about the storyline of the film, it does give viewers the impression that Kumar has only three days to finish the job and save Ram Setu.

It was possible to get fleeting glances of Nushratt Bharuccha, Satyadev Kancharan, and Jacqueline Fernandez in the brief clip that was taken from the film.

In the trailer, the actor from Raksha Bandhan can be seen struggling with gunfire and explosions while also chasing after his enemies through muddy paths and forests.

See the sneak peek:

Additionally, Akshay Kumar posted the teaser on his Instagram account along with the movie’s October 25 release date.

Ram Setu, directed by Abhishek Sharma, is co-produced by Cape of Good Films, Amazon Prime Video, Abundantia Entertainment, and Lyca Productions, according to IndianExpress.

