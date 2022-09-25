Akshay Kumar posts an emotional note for daughter Nitara birthday

On Nitara’s 10th birthday, Akshay Kumar sent her a heartfelt birthday message.

The actor posted a video of them holding hands and sprinting on the sand, followed by a photo of her holding a shopping bag as she walked.

Nitara is the second child of Akshay and his wife Twinkle Khanna. The couple’s 20-year-old oldest son is named Aarav.

Advertisement

On Nitara’s 10th birthday, Akshay Kumar sent her a heartfelt birthday message. The actor posted a video of them holding hands and sprinting on the sand, followed by a photo of her holding a shopping bag as she walked. Nitara is the second child of Akshay and his wife Twinkle Khanna. The couple’s 20-year-old oldest son is named Aarav.

Also Read Akshay Kumar wins two gifts for daughter Nitara at an amusement park Nitara's father, Akshay Kumar, recently made time for her by taking her...

Sharing the video on Instagram, Akshay wrote, “From holding my hand to now holding her own shopping bag, my baby girl is growing up way too fast. All of 10 years old today…my wish for you this birthday and always is…the best the world has to offer. Daddy loves you.”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) Advertisement

A few days ago, Akshay posted a video of himself strolling while holding Nitara’s hand and carrying a large plush animal in his other hand. Talking about it, the actor had written, “Took my daughter to an amusement park yesterday. Looking at her happy smile on winning not one but two stuffed toys for her was hands down the closest I’ve felt to being a hero. #BestDayEver.” In the comments section, Twinkle bombarded the post with heart emojis.

Also Read Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Gorkha’ been pushed to 2023? Despite Akshay Kumar's announcement of "Gorkha" last year, production has not yet...

Akshay appears to be now in the UK, where Twinkle just enrolled in a writing programme. She is currently enrolled in a Master’s program at Goldsmiths, University of London, in novel writing. On Instagram, she had posted a similar message. She wrote in one of her posts, “It took almost two years to plan all the logistics but I am finally going back to university to do my Masters in life and creative writing. It will be surreal, this coming week, being a student again, scribbling down notes and sitting in classrooms. There are limited ways to grow at this age and though horizontally seems to be the easiest, I am doing my best to find different directions.”

Ram Setu, Akshay’s fifth movie of the year, will now be released. On October 24, during Diwali, it is scheduled to be released. Whereas, his other theatrical movies this year failed to find success at the box office. However, his direct-to-OTT movie Cuttputlli set new marks for Disney+ viewership.