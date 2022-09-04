Akshay Kumar says Kapil is responsible for his films flopping

Humorist Kapil Sharma will be back on the TV screens with a fresh out of the box new time of his well known parody show, The Kapil Sharma Show. The group had gone on a break for their reality visit however will be back on Sony TV on September 10 with a few recognizable and new faces joining the group. The first promotion of the initial three episodes is out as of now which highlights Cuttputlli stars Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh, Maharani entertainer Huma Qureshi and Babli Bouncer entertainer Tamannaah Bhatia.

In the promotion, Kapil Sharma invites Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh on the stage. He asked;

“Paji, har birthday pe aap ek saal chhote kaise ho jaate ho (Brother, how do you manage to look younger on every birthday)?” Akshay Kumar quips, “Yeh aadmi itni nazar lagata hai sab cheezo pe… meri filmo pe, paiso pe nazar daal di…ab filmein nahi chal rahi koi (This man jinxes everything I do, my films, my money…now none of my films are working).” This leaves Kapil, Archana Puran Singh and the audience in splits.

This season will see Kapil Sharma return as the host alongside Sumona Chakravarti assuming the part of his better half, Kiku Sharda plays Gudiya Laundry wali), Chandan as his companion. The newcomers incorporate Srishti Rode (Gazal), Gaurav Dubey (Saas), Srikant Maski (Pushpa), Siddharth Sagar(Ustaad), Satinder Soni (Saala), and Ishtiyak Khan (Sasur) .