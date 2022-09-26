Akshay Kumar teased the public this morning with a new Ram Setu poster before ultimately releasing the movie’s teaser.

The teaser for the movie, as promised by the Ram Setu crew, has finally arrived, as sources have previously reported.

We will also witness Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushratt Bharuccha alongside Akshay in a crucial role. The teaser, which immerses you in Ram Setu’s world, is sure to pique your interest in the movie.

Advertisement

Teaser for Ram Setu

Aryan Kulshrestha (Akshay Kumar), an agnostic archaeologist who became a believer, is the protagonist of the Ram Setu story. He faces a race against time to establish the veracity of the fabled Ram Setu before evil forces demolish this important piece of Indian history. Along with M. Nasser, Satyadev Kancharana, Nushratt Bharuccha, and Jacqueline Fernandez play major parts in the movie. Abhishek Sharma (Parmanu, Tere Bin Laden), who also wrote and directed Ram Setu, is promising a fast-paced, action-adventure entertainer for the whole family with a never-seen-before visual scale. Ram Setu is planned for a Diwali release worldwide.

View Ram Setu’s teaser here:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) Advertisement

Ram Setu

A production of Abundantia Entertainment, presented by Prime Video in collaboration with Cape of Good Films and Lyca Productions. The movie’s producers include Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi (Creative Producer), Subaskaran, Mahaveer Jain, and Aashish Singh (Lyca Productions), Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment), Aruna Bhatia (Cape of Good Films), and Prime Video. Zee Studios will release Ram Setu in theatres all over the world. On October 25, 2022, Ram Setu will be released in theatres.