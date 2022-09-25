Ali Abbas Zafar and wife Alicia welcomes first child

The director announced that he and Alicia had a baby daughter on Saturday via his Instagram account on Sunday.

Many Bollywood stars left their compliments in the comments section.

Director Ali Abbas Zafar of Jogi claims that Diljit Dosanjh is “essential” to the success of the movie.

Advertisement

The first child for Ali Abbas Zafar and his wife Alicia are now a parent. The director announced that he and Alicia had a baby daughter on Saturday via his Instagram account on Sunday. Many Bollywood stars left their compliments in the comments section. Director Ali Abbas Zafar of Jogi claims that Diljit Dosanjh is “essential” to the success of the movie.

To announce the good news, Ali posted a photo of his wife leaning against a wall while holding her growing baby bulge. He wrote a kind message for his wife in the caption and revealed the name of their daughter.

He wrote, “Alicia and I began our journey with love, love which is beyond borders – colour and race, we are very fortunate that we found each other and got married, Now after almost after 2 years we are thankful to Almighty Allah for blessing us with most beautiful gift of our life.”

Also Read Ali Abbas Zafar says that THIS Jogi scene was shot in just one take Ali Abbas Zafar and his crew directed Diljit Dosanjh's OTT blockbuster Jogi....

He added, “She came in our life on 24th September at midnight 12.25. Please welcome our bundle of Joy – Alija Zehra Zafar.” Ali also made a pun about his, Alicia, and Alija’s names at the end of his message. He wrote, “Ali Alicia Alija. #Aliverse.”

In the comments section, Anushka Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar dropped heart emojis while Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Congratulations to you both.” Ranveer Singh commented, “Bhai,” while Arjun Kapoor wrote, “Badhai (congratulations).” Gauahar Khan wrote, “Blessing and more! Heartiest congratulations.”

Advertisement

Sunil Grover commented, “Bestttt!! Wah Sir wah!! Mubarak Ho!! (Congratulations). Welcome Alija!” Huma Qureshi wrote, “Congratulations… Masha allah,” while Tiger Shroff said, “Mubarak ho guru ji (Congratulations Sir).” Kritika Kamra, Neha Bhasin, Karishma Kotak, Ayesha Khanna, Sandhya Mridul, and Hiten Tejwani also offered congratulations to the couple.

Also Read Ali Abbas Zafar gets the remake rights of Jason Statham’s The Transporter Ali Abbas Zafar has acquired rights to remake The Transporter in Hindi....

The couple got married in January 2021. He is an actor who has appeared in Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Bharat. The director most recently celebrated the availability of his Diljit Dosanjh-starring Netflix movie Jogi. He’s working on action films with Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Katrina Kaif’s Super Soldier.