Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ali Abbas Zafar and wife Alicia welcomes first child

Ali Abbas Zafar and wife Alicia welcomes first child

Articles
Advertisement
Ali Abbas Zafar and wife Alicia welcomes first child

Ali Abbas Zafar and wife Alicia welcomes first child

Advertisement
  • The director announced that he and Alicia had a baby daughter on Saturday via his Instagram account on Sunday.
  • Many Bollywood stars left their compliments in the comments section.
  • Director Ali Abbas Zafar of Jogi claims that Diljit Dosanjh is “essential” to the success of the movie.
Advertisement

The first child for Ali Abbas Zafar and his wife Alicia are now a parent. The director announced that he and Alicia had a baby daughter on Saturday via his Instagram account on Sunday. Many Bollywood stars left their compliments in the comments section. Director Ali Abbas Zafar of Jogi claims that Diljit Dosanjh is “essential” to the success of the movie.

To announce the good news, Ali posted a photo of his wife leaning against a wall while holding her growing baby bulge. He wrote a kind message for his wife in the caption and revealed the name of their daughter.

He wrote, “Alicia and I began our journey with love, love which is beyond borders – colour and race, we are very fortunate that we found each other and got married, Now after almost after 2 years we are thankful to Almighty Allah for blessing us with most beautiful gift of our life.”

Also Read

Ali Abbas Zafar says that THIS Jogi scene was shot in just one take
Ali Abbas Zafar says that THIS Jogi scene was shot in just one take

Ali Abbas Zafar and his crew directed Diljit Dosanjh's OTT blockbuster Jogi....

He added, “She came in our life on 24th September at midnight 12.25. Please welcome our bundle of Joy – Alija Zehra Zafar.” Ali also made a pun about his, Alicia, and Alija’s names at the end of his message. He wrote, “Ali Alicia Alija. #Aliverse.”

In the comments section, Anushka Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar dropped heart emojis while Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Congratulations to you both.” Ranveer Singh commented, “Bhai,” while Arjun Kapoor wrote, “Badhai (congratulations).” Gauahar Khan wrote, “Blessing and more! Heartiest congratulations.”

Advertisement

Sunil Grover commented, “Bestttt!! Wah Sir wah!! Mubarak Ho!! (Congratulations). Welcome Alija!” Huma Qureshi wrote, “Congratulations… Masha allah,” while Tiger Shroff said, “Mubarak ho guru ji (Congratulations Sir).” Kritika Kamra, Neha Bhasin, Karishma Kotak, Ayesha Khanna, Sandhya Mridul, and Hiten Tejwani also offered congratulations to the couple.

Also Read

Ali Abbas Zafar gets the remake rights of Jason Statham’s The Transporter
Ali Abbas Zafar gets the remake rights of Jason Statham’s The Transporter

Ali Abbas Zafar has acquired rights to remake The Transporter in Hindi....

The couple got married in January 2021. He is an actor who has appeared in Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Bharat. The director most recently celebrated the availability of his Diljit Dosanjh-starring Netflix movie Jogi. He’s working on action films with Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Katrina Kaif’s Super Soldier.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story