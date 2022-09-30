Ali Fazal dedicates dance to Sanjay Dutt in his sangeet

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal twin in white for sangeet ceremony
Bride-to-be On October 6, Richa Chadha and her fiancé Ali Fazal plan...
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal sangeet ceremony, which took place on Thursday night. Marking the beginning of their wedding festivities over a week, was completely film-themed.
We learned that everything, from the food to the order of events, was influenced by the films in question. Unique cocktails and mocktails were offered that were named after the actors’ on-screen personas and their movies. Sample this: Guddu Bhaiya ki Paan Gulabo Mirzapur wali, Nagma Khatoon Ka Mohan Masala Nimbu – Wasseypur Se, and Bobby Jasoos Ka Banta Jaljeera – Tasavur Kijiye!
According to an informant, the couple danced to the song Amber Sariya from their movie Fukrey. Fazal swinging a leg to Main Hu Khalnayak and dedicating it to superstar Sanjay Dutt was the surprise of the event. To counter Fazal’s dance performance, Chadha’s side of the family sang their childhood song, The Chadha’s Gang, and she joined in as well.
