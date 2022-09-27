Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor spotted inspecting a construction

Tuesday, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted in Bandra as they inspected a newly built home.

Ranbir donned a white shirt, blue jeans, and a blue cap, while she wore a floral t-shirt and black leggings.

In the footage, she can be seen conversing with the interior designer.

Tuesday’s video posted by a paparazzo account shows Alia getting out of her car and heading to the site of the building that will be her future home. Ranbir appeared in the second half of the video as well while working with her on an inspection. The couple and an interior designer were on a higher floor watching the construction process. “Ranbir held her as soon as she was at the edge,” one of their followers remarked. So kind of him. Another supporter remarked, “Best couple.” Another fan wrote, “Interior be like-paise hi paisa hoga,” in a more lighthearted manner. (The interior would look like it was filled with cash.)

After dating for many years, Alia and Ranbir exchanged vows on April 14, 2022, in a small ceremony at his Mumbai home. The pair revealed that Alia is expecting her first child with Ranbir two months after their wedding. In June of this year, Alia shared a picture of herself lying in a hospital bed with Ranbir by her side on Instagram.

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, the most recent film by Ayan Mukerji, featured Alia and Ranbir for the first time together. The high-budget fantasy adventure epic was launched on September 9 and has garnered more than 400 crore in worldwide box office revenue.

Alia has a number of upcoming projects, including Heart of Stone, which will mark her Hollywood debut. Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan are also featured in the Netflix movie. Alia will also appear in Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Karan Johar’s upcoming movie. In February of next year, it is expected to be released in theaters. She also has the Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif-starrer Jee Le Zaraa from Farhan Akhtar.

Alongside Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol, Ranbir will appear in filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s gangster drama movie Animal. In addition, he will star alongside Shraddha Kapoor in the next, untitled romantic comedy directed by Luv Ranjan, which is scheduled to open in theaters on March 8, 2023.