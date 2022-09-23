Alia Bhatt doesn’t bother reading reviews of her films

The actor Alia Bhatt has provided a response to a query about how the critical reception to her movies affects her.

Alia admitted in a recent interview that she doesn’t read reviews, positive or negative.

She continued by saying that she receives comments on each of her films regarding what succeeded and what “may have done better.”

With the release of the 2012 movie Student of the Year, Alia made her Bollywood debut. She has since appeared in a number of movies, including Highway, 2 States, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Kapoor & Sons, Udta Punjab, Dear Zindagi, Raazi, Gully Boy, Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, and Darlings.

In an interview with trade analyst Komal Nahta, Alia said, “I don’t read reviews. Even when the reviews are good I don’t read them. When they are bad I don’t read them. But even when the reviews are good I don’t read them. I read headlines that people send me sometimes. I don’t know from the first film I feel ki general sense mil jata hai ki kya chali kya nhi chali, film chalne k baad (you get a general sense of what worked and what didn’t after the film’s release). I ask enough people when I meet them in person for feedback. It’s not like that ki mujhe padhna nahi hai (I don’t want to read) (turns away and shields her face). I don’t like this sort of dissection on day one or day 10 also of a film.”

She continued, “Karan (Johar) loves reading reviews and he feels sometimes some interesting things come up because again it’s an opinion or feedback. So as long as you keep your ear close to the ground, you will get that feedback. I try and get feedback for every film on what I could have done better and if the film has worked then what has worked. If it didn’t work, then why not? That I understand.”

In Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, which also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna, fans last saw Alia. Long cameo appearances by Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone were featured. On September 9, Brahmastra became available everywhere.

Alia is working on a number of projects, including Heart of Stone, her Hollywood debut. Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan are also featured in the Netflix movie. Alia will also appear in Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Karan Johar’s upcoming film as director. Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Ranveer Singh are also featured in the movie. In February of next year, it is expected to be released in theaters. She also has the Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif-starrer Jee Le Zaraa from Farhan Akhtar.