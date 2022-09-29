Alia Bhatt wishes her husband Ranbir Kapoor ‘happy 40 baby’ on his birthday.
The Brahmastra actor celebrated his special day with family and close friends.
He cut the cake that had been purchased for him by fans at his Bandra home.
Alia Bhatt shares a note wishing her ‘baby’ Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday. The actor also celebrates his special day by cutting cake with his fans.
A day ago, the Brahmastra actor celebrated his 40th birthday at his Vaastu mansion in Bandra with family and close friends. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are getting ready to become parents.
Along with mother Neetu Kapoor, pals Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Rohit Dhawan, and Luv Ranjan attended the birthday celebrations. After then, his actress-wife sent a lovely message on social media about her husband’s special day.
Alia Bhatt posted a picture from the birthday celebrations on Instagram. In the picture, Ranbir Kapoor was depicted as a bearded man wearing a white kurta and posing while being surrounded by colourful balloons. He is directing attention to a sign that says, “Cheers To Forty Years.”
Alia captioned the snapshot she posted on social media with the phrase “happy 40 baby” and heart emojis. Many of her followers and fans left birthday messages for their favourite celebrity in response to her tweet.
Later that day, Ranbir Kapoor engaged in fan interaction outside his home. While he was seated in his car, the actor asked the paparazzi to move aside so that his fans could come up and meet him.
As the throng sang “happy birthday” to the actor, the celebrity also cut the cake that had been purchased for him. Some of them even gave Alia Bhatt, who was seated next to him in the car, a hearty welcome.