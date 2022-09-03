Alma Hussein leaves Anupamaa after Paras Kalnawat

Alma played the character of Sara Kapadia, Paras’ love interest on the daily soap.

The makers decided that they would show Sara leaving for the US for higher studies.

She said, ‘I entered the show in May and was very happy about working in this show. But soon I realised that my track was going nowhere.’

Alma said, “I entered the show in May and was very happy about working in this show. But soon I realised that my track was going nowhere. I also felt that I was not growing as an actor. Being so young, I want to learn as much as possible, which was not happening. Due to major twists and turns in the story in the past couple of months, and also because of Paras’ exit from the show, the makers could not open the track of Sara and Samar.”

“Instead of me just standing behind with not much to do I felt it was better to look for something worthwhile. So I spoke to Rajan Shahi sir and discussed with him. He also agreed with me. It was a mutual decisiona and it was decided that they would show Sara leaving for the US for higher studies. I am glad that he understood my point of view. So, yes, as of now I am not a part of the show.”

