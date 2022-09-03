Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Alma Hussein leaves Anupamaa after Paras Kalnawat

Alma Hussein leaves Anupamaa after Paras Kalnawat

Articles
Advertisement
Alma Hussein leaves Anupamaa after Paras Kalnawat

Alma Hussein leaves Anupamaa after Paras Kalnawat

Advertisement
  • Alma played the character of Sara Kapadia, Paras’ love interest on the daily soap.
  • The makers decided that they would show Sara leaving for the US for higher studies.
  • She said, ‘I entered the show in May and was very happy about working in this show. But soon I realised that my track was going nowhere.’
Advertisement

Paras Kalnawat, a television actor who played Samar in the series Anupamaa, left the program in July. As of right now, Alma Hussein has also left the daily serial in which she portrayed Sara Kapadia, Paras’ love interest.

Alma said, “I entered the show in May and was very happy about working in this show. But soon I realised that my track was going nowhere. I also felt that I was not growing as an actor. Being so young, I want to learn as much as possible, which was not happening. Due to major twists and turns in the story in the past couple of months, and also because of Paras’ exit from the show, the makers could not open the track of Sara and Samar.”

“Instead of me just standing behind with not much to do I felt it was better to look for something worthwhile. So I spoke to Rajan Shahi sir and discussed with him. He also agreed with me. It was a mutual decisiona and it was decided that they would show Sara leaving for the US for higher studies. I am glad that he understood my point of view. So, yes, as of now I am not a part of the show.”

Also Read

Amruta Khanvilkar confirms participation in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa
Amruta Khanvilkar confirms participation in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 celebrity dance reality programme, is ready to return....

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story