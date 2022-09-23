Amyra Dastur says her off screen images get her underestimated

The Diljit Dosanjh-starring film Jogi was launched last Friday to favorable reviews and admiration from audiences.

The Diljit Dosanjh-starring film Jogi was launched last Friday to favorable reviews and admiration from audiences. The movie has received praise for its authenticity and sensitivity. It portrays a fictional scenario that takes place during the anti-Sikh riots in Delhi in 1984. Jogi contains a romance subplot in addition to the harsh and frequently violent backdrop, which contributes to the backstory of the title character. In the movie, Amyra Dastur portrays Kammo, Jogi’s love interest. The actor discusses why, despite having a small part, she said yes to the movie and what attracted her to her character in an exclusive interview.

Kammo, played by Amyra, is Jogi’s college companion and eventual girlfriend in the film Jogi. The majority of the character’s appearance occurs in a single flashback in the middle of the film, which is centered around the song Tafriyan. The actor claims she had no qualms about accepting a small part. “I have never been somebody who thinks like that. I feel that people will remember even a one-minute role if it’s impactful. So, my issues would never be about screen time or amount of lines. My entire focus would be on the impact of the role itself. It should leave the audience with that memory. I have never wanted to be a wallflower.”

Talking about her character in the film, Amyra says, “I just loved Kammo completely. She is really fun, fearless. It was a sweet story featuring this sweet interaction that happens between both these characters. I have never played a character like this, who is so absolutely free and happy. For me, that was a very big draw.” And of course, the film’s setting and plot was an added advantage, Amyra adds. “The entire story of Jogi captured my attention because of how amazingly that three friends bond together and face adversity at that time. It was a very touching story. Right after the narration itself, I said I really want to be a part of this film in any way I can,” she adds.

Amyra portrays a middle-class East Delhi girl from the early 1980s in the movie Jogi. She has also taken on a variety of characters in her other films, many of which are extremely different from her bright online persona and glam persona. The actor claims that despite the fact that her off-screen persona frequently casts doubt on her acting ability, she handles the criticism well. “There have always been doubts but I always ask for auditions to show them my scope of work as well,” says Amyra. “I say listen I have done it. I have played a village girl and a badass character as well. You can’t say you can’t do it.”

She does occasionally had to say no to large pictures because of her will to not play a wallflower in a movie. The actor says, “It is very difficult because you can’t offend anyone also. If you say no nicely and politely, it’s ok. You would probably cite date reasons. That is how everyone says no. You just have to be very smart about it. You don’t have to offend anybody. It’s more about your personal choice not aligning with someone, which is ok.”

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayub, Kumud Mishra, and Hiten Tejwani are featured in Jogi as well. The movie, which was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, is currently available on Netflix.