Ananya Panday referred to her coolest father in a beautiful post she published earlier today in honour of her father Chunky Panday’s 60th birthday.

Panday uploaded a throwback on Instagram showing the well-known father-daughter pair having the fun of their lives together.

“Happy 60th to the OG, the best person I know, I love you daddy cool,” Ananya wrote.

Following the actress’s sharing of the post, heart emojis were added to the image by Seema Sajdeh, Tahira Kashyap, and Bhavana Pandey (Chunky’s wife).

Chunkey Panday celebrated his buddies in the business’ birthday earlier on Saturday. Famous people like Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, Jackie Shroff, Aryan Khan, Karan Johar, Zayed Khan, Fardeen Khan, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep, and many others attended the celebration.

Ananya Panday’s next acting appearance will be in Kho Gye Hum Kahan, a movie starring Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, Dream Girl 2 is the film she has scheduled after that.

The actress last appeared with Vijay Deverakonda in the movie Liger, according to NDTV.