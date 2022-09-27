‘Call Me Bae’, web series exclusive to Amazon Prime, will star Ananya Panday
According to recent rumours, Ananya Panday will play the lead role in...
“Happy 60th to the OG, the best person I know, I love you daddy cool,” Ananya wrote.
Following the actress’s sharing of the post, heart emojis were added to the image by Seema Sajdeh, Tahira Kashyap, and Bhavana Pandey (Chunky’s wife).
Chunkey Panday celebrated his buddies in the business’ birthday earlier on Saturday. Famous people like Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, Jackie Shroff, Aryan Khan, Karan Johar, Zayed Khan, Fardeen Khan, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep, and many others attended the celebration.
Ananya Panday’s next acting appearance will be in Kho Gye Hum Kahan, a movie starring Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, Dream Girl 2 is the film she has scheduled after that.
The actress last appeared with Vijay Deverakonda in the movie Liger, according to NDTV.
