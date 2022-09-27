Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ananya Panday called Chunky Panday ‘the coolest daddy’ on his 60th birthday

Ananya Panday called Chunky Panday ‘the coolest daddy’ on his 60th birthday

Articles
Advertisement
Ananya Panday called Chunky Panday ‘the coolest daddy’ on his 60th birthday

Ananya Panday called Chunky Panday ‘the coolest daddy’ on his 60th birthday

Advertisement
  • Ananya Panday referred to her coolest father in a beautiful post she published earlier today in honour of her father Chunky Panday’s 60th birthday.
  • Panday uploaded a throwback on Instagram showing the well-known father-daughter pair having the fun of their lives together.

“Happy 60th to the OG, the best person I know, I love you daddy cool,” Ananya wrote.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Following the actress’s sharing of the post, heart emojis were added to the image by Seema Sajdeh, Tahira Kashyap, and Bhavana Pandey (Chunky’s wife).

Advertisement

Also Read

‘Call Me Bae’, web series exclusive to Amazon Prime, will star Ananya Panday
‘Call Me Bae’, web series exclusive to Amazon Prime, will star Ananya Panday

According to recent rumours, Ananya Panday will play the lead role in...

Chunkey Panday celebrated his buddies in the business’ birthday earlier on Saturday. Famous people like Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, Jackie Shroff, Aryan Khan, Karan Johar, Zayed Khan, Fardeen Khan, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep, and many others attended the celebration.

Ananya Panday’s next acting appearance will be in Kho Gye Hum Kahan, a movie starring Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, Dream Girl 2 is the film she has scheduled after that.

The actress last appeared with Vijay Deverakonda in the movie Liger, according to NDTV.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story