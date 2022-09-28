Advertisement
Ananya Panday nails edgy glamour in a Del Core pantsuit

Ananya Panday nails edgy glamour in a Del Core pantsuit

Articles
Ananya Panday nails edgy glamour in a Del Core pantsuit

Ananya Panday nails edgy glamour in a Del Core pantsuit

  • Ananya Panday dressed up in a classy jumpsuit by Daniel Del Core.
  • From the sleeves to the lapels, the blazer was all about oversized embellishments.
  • Ananya’s outfit was adorned with Swarovski accents for a glitzy thumbs up.
A pantsuit has lately entered the world of Bollywood block, pleased to follow Ananya Panday. When a stylish upgrade becomes even more stylish. This new approach to the pantsuit is just what we needed.

Del Core, which was founded by Daniel Del Core, is the maker of the authentic pantsuit worn by the Liger actress. It appears that Meagan Concession, a celebrity fashion stylist, had a great time putting this look together for her birthday. From the sleeves to the lapels, the blazer was all about oversized embellishments.

The flared pants and single-breasted blazer that stand out thanks to the white accents demand attention. Oh, and don’t forget the irregular white cuffs and the coffee-colored patterns. Ananya’s outfit was adorned with Swarovski accents for a glitzy thumbs up.

She once again rocked a chic, pulled-back, knotted-up hairstyle. We think she looks great in it. She wore lipstick, blush, and winged eyeliner. Platform shoes in black will complete your outfit.

Also Read

Ananya Panday called Chunky Panday ‘the coolest daddy’ on his 60th birthday
Ananya Panday called Chunky Panday ‘the coolest daddy’ on his 60th birthday

Ananya Panday referred to her coolest father in a beautiful post she...

