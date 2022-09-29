Anupam Kher meets PV Sindhu at her home, amazed by trophies

Anupam Kher recently visited Olympic medalist and badminton champion PV Sindhu at her house.

Anupam Kher recently visited Olympic medalist and badminton champion PV Sindhu at her house. The seasoned actor posted a video of their encounter. He also have viewers a tour of her home and commenting on how impressed he was by it all. Additionally, Sindhu posted a photo of their encounter on social media, describing it as a “honor” to meet the seasoned actor.

PV Sindhu’s medals and trophies may be seen in the video that Anupam uploaded on Instagram Reels. On video, he is heard stating, “One and only champion, look at this wall, I used to be very proud that mere wall pe kaafi saare awards hai par ye toh kamaal hai, ( that wall has loads of awards but this is amazing) oh my god.” He further added, “yaha toh jagah hi nhi hai, bilkul jagah nhi hai.” (There is no space here). PV Sindhu wore a shirt with blue pants while Anupam wore a blue coat.

He captioned the video, “This is AMAZING: Recently I had the privilege of visiting CHAMP @pvsindhu1’s home. She very humbly gave me a tour of her achievements! Right from the age of 8! I was completely bowled by her awards, trophies & humility! She is our daughter of India, our honour. She is our motivating hero. Jai ho, Jai hind.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Sharing a picture of their meet, Sindhu wrote, “Had the fortune of spending time with one of the all time greats of Indian cinema. The laughs, the memories and quality conversation. What an honour.”

PV Sindhu has won two Olympic medals: silver in the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro and bronze at the Olympics in Tokyo in 2021. She suffered an ankle injury at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, but she is now on the road to recovery.

Anupam is now enjoying the success of The Kashmir Files, his highest-grossing film to date, which brought in over 300 crore at the box office. His Telugu movie Karthikeya 2 scored well at the box office as well. His appearance in Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai will now be visible. On November 11, 2022, a movie themed on friendship will be released.