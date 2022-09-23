Anushka Sharma shares her ‘okyish type’ photos on Instagram

Anushka Sharma, an actor, gave her honest feedback on a number of her recent Instagram posts.

Anushka Sharma, an actor, gave her honest feedback on a number of her recent Instagram posts. She is in the UK right now filming Chadka Xpress and providing frequent updates. She shared her “ok ok” images on Friday when she normally wouldn’t have.

Anushka posed outside a vanity van during the picture’s golden hour. She was dressed warmly, with a beige sweater, black leggings, and some boots. She also wore large sunglasses and posed in various ways against the same background.

Anushka shared her disappointment with the images’ results and then elaborated in a lengthy caption why she still intends to post them online for everyone to see. She wrote, “Ek bhi photo acchi nahin lagi mujhe! Toh Maine socha hamesha acchi photo daalna hai yeh kissne kaha? (I didn’t like even a single picture. But, then I thought, who has said that one needs to post good pictures on social media?)

“Toh yeh hain Meri ok ok type photos jo main naa daalti lekin apni keemti saans inko kheechne main use kari hai toh post karna toh banta hai. Chalo ok bye (So, here are my okayish pictures, which I usually don’t post. But I realised I have invested my previous effort to get them clicked, it’s worth a post)” the actor further added. Soon after she shared the pictures, Arjun Kapoor rushed to the comment section and teased her, “Hoodie achi hai (fire emoji) photos toh kharaab hai I agree (Your hoodie is nice, but not your pictures).”

The last time we saw Anushka Sharma, she was starring in Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. After four arduous years, she will be returning with Chakda Xpress. It is a biopic of former cricketer Jhulan Goswami, directed by Prosit Roy. Next year will see its release.