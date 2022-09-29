Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar share BTS video of Lady Killer

Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar posted a behind-the-scenes video from their upcoming film The Killer Lady.

On their Instagram accounts, actors Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar posted a behind-the-scenes video from their upcoming film The Killer Lady. From various locations, they each provided a sneak peek at the entertaining events from their respective sets in Glasgow. Arjun may be seen aggravating Bhumi a few times in the video.

At one point Arjun asked her, “This is your sprinting? Lift your legs, c’mon lift your legs” She replied in annoyance, “Stop it.” Arjun can be heard asking her, “How is the weather?” To which she replied, “It’s very cold ya!” and he responded, “Toh crop top mai aaya karo, abs dikhaane” (Come in crop top to show your abs).” Bhumi wore a pullover sweatshirt while Arjun wore a grey jacket.

Arjun captioned the post, “Dumb & Dumber do Glasgow” (monkey face with hands covering its eyes). Reacting to their video, his cousin Rhea Kapoor wrote, “This gives me production anxiety.” To which Arjun replied, “bro where, such sweet simple people living the simple life.” His sister Anshula Kapoor commented, “Cutieeeesss.” Bhumi wrote, “Always trolling me.” One of their fans wrote, “Aww you guys look good together.” Many fans dropped laughing emojis for their bonding on sets of The Killer Lady.

Kapoor and Bhumi will be seen together for the first time in The Lady Killer, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Shaailesh R Singh. Ajay Bahl will be directing the suspense drama, which revolves around a small town playboy who falls in love with a self-destructive woman as they embark on a whirlwind romance.

A news agency quoted Arjun saying, “The Lady Killer is one of the most exciting scripts of my career and I’m thrilled to be collaborating with Bhumi and my director Ajay Bahl for the first time. I can’t wait to work with them and get to know them better. I think we will have an amazing time in Manali and also have a fantastic shoot schedule. My role in the film is very intense and something unexplored for me. It is layered and it will empower me to do something new on camera in a new place with new people.”

His final appearance was in Ek Vilaain Returns. He is developing roles for Kuttey, Konkona Sensharma, Naseeruddin Shah, Radhika Madaan, and Tabu.

Bhumi last appeared with Akshay Kumar in Raksha Bandhan. Bheed, Govinda Mera Naam, and Bhakshak are upcoming projects for her.