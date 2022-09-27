Asha Parekh will be honored ‘Dadasaheb Phalke Award’ for 2020

Asha Parekh says a lot of heroes would ‘get frightened’ of her

Veteran Bollywood actress Asha Parekh will receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2020.

On Tuesday afternoon, a news agency tweeted the announcement.

Asha started directing the Gujarati television series Jyoti after she gave off performing.

Asha made her professional acting debut in 1959’s Dil Deke Dekho, starring opposite Shammi Kapoor. Formerly known as Baby Asha Parekh, Asha began her career as a child performer and appeared in the 1952 films Maa and Baap Beti (1954). Throughout her acting career, Asha appeared in a large number of films, including, among others, Jab Pyar Kisi Se Hota Hai (1961), Teesri Manzil and Do Badan (1966), Kati Patang (1970), Caravan (1971), and Main Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki (1978). Asha appeared in less films throughout the 1990s. She appeared in the 1993 films Professor Ki Padosan and Bhagyawan, Ghar Ki Izzat, and Andolan (1995).

Asha started directing the Gujarati television series Jyoti after she gave off performing. Asha produced serials including Palash ke Phool, Baaje Payal, Kora Kagaz, and Dal Mein Kaala through her production business, Akruti. She served as a judge in the 9X reality competition Tyohaar Dhamaaka in 2008.

Talking about not getting married, the 79-year-old icon told recently, “I guess I was not destined to get married. Honestly, I would have loved to get married and have children, but it wasn’t meant to be. However, I have absolutely no regrets.” She frequently appears on Instagram and in television talent reality shows with her other famous friends. Last year, she spent her birthday with Jackie Shroff and Waheeda Rahman, both seasoned performers.

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award is the highest honor given to filmmakers in India. It was given to Rajinikanth in 2019. It is dedicated to Dadasaheb Phalke, known as the “father of Indian cinema” for directing Raja Harishchandra, the first Hindi film.