Ayan Mukerji promises ‘better dialogues’ in Brahmastra Part 2: Dev

After facing criticism and trolling for the dialogues in Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva, Ayan Mukerji has promised “better dialogues” in Part 2: Dev. Many Brahmastra watchers commented on social media that the speech in the mythical movie, which was in both Hindi and English, seemed uncomfortable. Others poked fun of Alia Bhatt’s character Isha for repeatedly using Shiva’s name throughout the movie.

In the second half of the movie, Ayan Mukerji aims to provide fans better dialogue. He has graciously accepted the criticism. The remark was made when he discussed the three-year interval between the first and second installments of his intended trilogy.

He said, “Look at Baahubali, 2 years pass just like that. We have a very big country, I think it will take six months just for everybody to see Brahmastra. It would have been amazing if we could have given you Brahmastra 2 next year. I would have loved it, it would have been great for me.”

Ayan added, “But making Brahmastra 1 in India; it is a fully ‘Made In India’ product, it was very challenging. So now to make Part 2 even happen in 2-3 years is also a very very big challenge. Making it at the same quality with better dialogues (laughs) and more juicy storytelling, it is a very very big challenge.”

Ayan had previously explained at a press conference that he and dialogue writer Hussain Dalal, who also co-wrote the dialogues of his last film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, wrote these kinds of lines for Brahmastra as the leads Shiva and Isha are ‘modern contemporary characters.’ Ranbir Kapoor plays a DJ named Shiva, Alia plays his girlfriend Isha.

Ayan also revealed that it was he, who made Alia’s Isha say Shiva’s name again and again, as it is a personal habit of his. He told NDTV, “When I talk, I keep taking people’s names a lot, this is my habit. So that stayed in the script and came in the film as well.”

Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva released on September 9 in theaters. Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy, and Shah Rukh Khan were among the other actors who appeared in it.