Ayan Mukerji’s ‘groovier version’ of Kesariya: WATCH

The Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada versions of Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, were released in theatres on September 9, 2022.

Along with Nagarjuna Akkineni, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy, the film was directed by Ayan Mukerji.

The eagerly awaited film had a cameo from Shah Rukh Khan as well.

Advertisement

Ayan Mukerji recently declared that Brahmastra’s whole musical album will be published by Dussehra. Kesariya by Brahmastra is unquestionably the biggest love song of the year, yet the original Kesariya was a groovier tune before it was given a sentimental makeover.

Also Read Ranbir Kapoor blushes as Alia Bhatt points at him singing Kesariya Alia even pointed at him while singing the sultry song Kesariya at...

Finally, Ayan has released the teaser for Kesariya Dancing Mix, the dance version of the song. Its filmmaker wrote as the caption: “So… Before Kesariya became the song we all know and love today, it was… This ! A dancier groovier version of the Song! As you can now see, we even shot it. Then I realised that the film needed a more romantic version of the Song, the true version of Kesariya was created, I pleaded and convinced everyone to reshoot it … and I thought we would never show anyone this earlier version of Kesariya… But now – Our film has done really well, the festive season is upon us, and while this version of the song wasn’t right for the film… it’s still great fun and we all love it ! So we’re thinking of having some fun, and releasing it this weekend with the Video we shot ! (Shall we?!!!) Let’s call it … KESARIYA… DANCE MIX!”

Check out Kesariya Dance Mix: Advertisement You’ve fallen in love with #Kesariya, now get ready to dance to it 💃 #KesariyaDanceMix releasing soon!#Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/LJL0TjCGlj — BRAHMĀSTRA (@BrahmastraFilm) September 30, 2022 Also Read Netizens laughing out loud on Kesariya parody Mayur Jumani and Saloni Gaur sang Kesariya in Neha and Tony Kakkar's... Earlier, Ayan said that Kesariya’s older version was disapproved of by Brahmastra producer Karan Johar at the FICCI event in Mumbai. “Kesariya was shot with Ranbir dancing quite feverishly. When we saw the song, I said ‘What the hell is going on? What is wrong with you Ayan?’. Why were they dancing? Kesariya was shot differently. Same tune melody but treated differently. It is then that Ayan realized it has to be treated differently.” Kesariya Dance Mix will be made available shortly