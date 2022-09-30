Bal Naren trailer: Little tea-seller Naren saves village from Covid-19

The teaser introduces us to little Naren while also gently highlighting how similar he is to his more well-known namesake, Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The protagonist, a young lad named Naren who is 14 years old, is then introduced in the trailer (not a young PM Modi it seems as the story is set in 2020).

Young Naren aspires to become a sarpanch when he grows up.

Advertisement

On Friday afternoon, the trailer for the upcoming social drama Bal Naren was released. Supposedly based on a true story in which a 14-year-old lad protected his village from Covid-19, Pawan Nagpal directed the movie. The teaser introduces us to little Naren while also gently highlighting how similar he is to his more well-known namesake, Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also Read

An announcement concerning the Covid-19 pandemic epidemic opens the trailer. When the pandemic does reach their community, we then show a group of peasants viewing the same news on TV and speculating about how they will handle it. The protagonist, a young lad named Naren who is 14 years old, is then introduced in the trailer (not a young PM Modi it seems as the story is set in 2020).

Young Naren aspires to become a sarpanch when he grows up. There are no shocks when a flashback shows an even younger Naren participating in Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan while the slightly older Naren is selling tea. As the similarities to PM Modi are extremely obvious, the movie does not place much value on nuance. Naren’s school clothes are similar to those worn by the RSS, of which PM Modi was a member. Naren’s tenacity and resolve are shown by phrases like “Naren ne soch li to kar ke hi maanega” (If Naren has decided, he will do it). And Naren has made the decision to prevent the Covid-19 virus from reaching his village. The movie says real occurrences served as inspiration.

Also Read

In the movie, which also stars Bidita Bag, Rajneish Duggall, Govind Namdev, Vindu Dara Singh, and Lokesg Mittal, child actor Yagya Bhasin plays the lead role of Naren. The movie will debut in theaters on October 14.

Advertisement

Talking about the film, producer Deepak Mukut says, “Bringing such relevant concept for the audiences is the need of the hour. As an industry, we should support such message driven films which will impact the society as a whole. Now a days, with emphasis more on crime thrillers and commercial films, Bal Naren is like a breath of fresh air which will make people think their conscience towards society and country.”