Bharti Singh posts Yashoda-Krishna painting with Gola

Bharti Singh shared a beautiful painting made by a fan on Instagram.

She was painted as Yashoda maiyya and her son Laksh Limbachiya as little Kanha.

Bharti Singh is an Indian comedian and television personality.

Comedian Bharti Singh posted a wonderful painting created by a fan named Arjun Chaudhari on her Instagram account. He depicted Little Kanha as her son Laksh Limbachiya and Bharti as Yashoda Maiyya. She can be seen cradling her son in her arms as he nods off in the photo. She is depicted wearing a red sari with yellow embellishments. Gola, her son, has a peacock feather on his head, making him look much like Krishna. She thanked her fan for supporting her.

“Thank you for such an amazing gift especially in a form of this wonderful painting.” she said as the description for the photo. Congratulations didu golle ka account verified hogya, said one of her fans. Congratulations, di, your account has now been validated. Heart emojis were added to this painting by her professional acquaintances Aly Goni, Vikas Gupta, Pavvitra Punia, and Shardul Pandit. “Pyaari mumma with pyaara golla,” another devotee remarked (Lovely mom with lovely Golla). One more fan said, “Two adorable people in this picture. referring to Haarsh Limbachiyaa, “Where is third?”

