Bhediya, starring Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan, teaser released

Varun Dhawan flaunts beard and says ‘Bhediya season real soon’
Varun Dhawan is gearing up for the release of Bhediya. The actor...
He also said that the film’s release date is set for November 25th, while the trailer will debut on October 19th. Amar Kaushik is the director of the movie, which also stars Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal in a crucial part.
Bhediya, a comedy horror movie starring Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan, is a comedy. Varun’s voice can be heard in the teaser’s opening seconds, along with shots of the forest. He talks about the forest and the bizarre legends around it. Your interest will be maintained by the teaser’s interesting appearance and increased enthusiasm. Instagram: *Banenge insaan uska naashta!, Varun stated in his post distributing the teaser. The Bhediya trailer will be howling on October 19, 2022. #BhediyaTrailerOn19thOct.” Emoticons started to appear in the comments section as soon as he published the video.
The footage was posted by Kriti Sanon on her Instagram account as well. The director of Bhediya is Amar Kaushik. It is the third movie in the horror-comedy series created by producer Dinesh Vijan. The movie Bhediya is scheduled to premiere in theatres on November 25, 2022.
Check out the teaser right here:
Varun’s next film appearance will be in Ekkis and Sajid Nadiadwala’s Sanki. Additionally, he is producing Citadel, a worldwide online series from the Russo Brothers for Amazon Prime, under the direction of Raj and DK. Additionally, the first image from Kriti Sanon’s next movie Adipurush was shown today. She has received a lot of support for the Om Raut movie. In the prominent parts are Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan as well.
