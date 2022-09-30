Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bhediya, starring Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan, teaser released

Bhediya, starring Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan, teaser released

Articles
Advertisement
Bhediya, starring Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan, teaser released

Bhediya, starring Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan, teaser released

Advertisement
  • Bhediya, starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, will be released soon.
  • Today, the producers provided the teaser along with the release date for the trailer.
  • The teaser was posted by Varun on his Instagram account.
Advertisement

He also said that the film’s release date is set for November 25th, while the trailer will debut on October 19th. Amar Kaushik is the director of the movie, which also stars Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal in a crucial part.

Also Read

Varun Dhawan flaunts beard and says ‘Bhediya season real soon’
Varun Dhawan flaunts beard and says ‘Bhediya season real soon’

Varun Dhawan is gearing up for the release of Bhediya. The actor...

Bhediya, a comedy horror movie starring Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan, is a comedy. Varun’s voice can be heard in the teaser’s opening seconds, along with shots of the forest. He talks about the forest and the bizarre legends around it. Your interest will be maintained by the teaser’s interesting appearance and increased enthusiasm. Instagram: *Banenge insaan uska naashta!, Varun stated in his post distributing the teaser. The Bhediya trailer will be howling on October 19, 2022. #BhediyaTrailerOn19thOct.” Emoticons started to appear in the comments section as soon as he published the video.

The footage was posted by Kriti Sanon on her Instagram account as well. The director of Bhediya is Amar Kaushik. It is the third movie in the horror-comedy series created by producer Dinesh Vijan. The movie Bhediya is scheduled to premiere in theatres on November 25, 2022.

Also Read

Kriti Sanon says she likes Varun Dhawan’s ‘Bhediya’ beard
Kriti Sanon says she likes Varun Dhawan’s ‘Bhediya’ beard

In Bhediya, Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan will reteam. The actors are...

Check out the teaser right here:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Varun’s next film appearance will be in Ekkis and Sajid Nadiadwala’s Sanki. Additionally, he is producing Citadel, a worldwide online series from the Russo Brothers for Amazon Prime, under the direction of Raj and DK. Additionally, the first image from Kriti Sanon’s next movie Adipurush was shown today. She has received a lot of support for the Om Raut movie. In the prominent parts are Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan as well.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed have huge couple goals in trips to Australia
Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed have huge couple goals in trips to Australia
Ayesha Omar enjoying in Beirut, Lebanon with friends and family: See photos
Ayesha Omar enjoying in Beirut, Lebanon with friends and family: See photos
Mehwish Hayat criticized for her pizza reel
Mehwish Hayat criticized for her pizza reel
Throwback: Humayun Saeed's kiss in
Throwback: Humayun Saeed's kiss in "The Crown" Vulgar or bold? see mixed reactions
Witney Carson reveals the gender of her second baby
Witney Carson reveals the gender of her second baby
Mariam Ansari in Photos with Her Husband
Mariam Ansari in Photos with Her Husband
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story