Articles
  • During a recent occasion, Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji broke his silence about when the next two portions of the film will be made available to the public.

At the end of the presentation, Ayan made the following statement: “To be completely honest, we have a release date objective. Three years from now, which is around Diwali 2025, will have passed. Our goal for the third section is to do it one year later. I say Diwali 2025 ad Christmas 2026. I am saying this with a caution because we had mentioned this on Brahmastra previously, and I think we had approximately six release dates on Brahmastra part 1.”

The director of Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani has also addressed the criticism and negative critiques that have been directed on the film.

The director of the film Brahmastra disclosed that there would be a total of three parts to this film prior to the release of the first of those parts.

On September 9th, Brahmastra was launched in theatres all around the world thanks to Ayan Mukherji.

A number of well-known actors, like as Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy, were featured in the film. According to IndiaToday, the film gave the audience their first look of Astraverse, which left them speechless.

