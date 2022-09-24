Advertisement
Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga Teaser: Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal’s biggest heist

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga Teaser: Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal’s biggest heist

  • Today is a great day for movie buffs because Netflix India has been making lots of announcements.
  • One of the most eagerly anticipated teasers from the list of films released as part of the Tudum Global Fan Event has to be Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga
  • Movie is starring Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal.
You’ll undoubtedly be on the edge of your seat while watching the movie’s teaser. To escape a loan shark’s grasp, an air hostess and her businessman beau are on a mission to steal diamonds. When the plane carrying the diamonds is involved in a hostage situation, the heist goes horribly wrong. Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny is promising in his element, and Yami looks stunning as usual.

Also Read

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar pray at Naina Devi in Himachal
Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar pray at Naina Devi in Himachal

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar visited a temple in Himachal Pradesh. The...

View the teaser here:

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

In response to the movie being shown at Tudum, the Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga team added: “A heist that goes wrong, the series of thrilling events that follow and all of which happens on a plane starring Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal. We know fans are going to be as excited about this as we are. Audiences across the world have showered love on our previous titles that have come on Netflix and we look forward to their reaction on this title as well. Get your seat belts on and stay tuned for a thrilling ride.”

Also Read

Yami Gautam shares glimpse of BTS from Dasvi set
Yami Gautam shares glimpse of BTS from Dasvi set

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam is currently being praised for her outstanding performance...

Amar Kaushik, known for helming blockbusters like Stree and Bala, also produced the movie Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga, which stars Sunny Kaushal and Yami Gautam in the lead roles. Amar Kaushik was originally going to direct Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga, which was written by Siraj Ahmed of the Netflix web series Ray-fame; however, the decision was made to produce it instead, and Ajay Singh has been given the opportunity to do so. The latter is famous for the horror comedy Shaitaan Haveli on Amazon Prime.

 

