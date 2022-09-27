Chup: Revenge of the Artist, makes noise at the box office

The film’s audience base is growing on social media, with fans praising it for its “interesting” plotline.

Chup: Revenge of The Artist, the newest film from director R Balki, featuring stars Dulquer Salmaan, Pooja Bhatt, and Sunny Deol, is actively crafting a successful chapter for itself by succeeding at both the box office formula and the marketing ethos.

The film’s audience base is growing on social media, with fans praising it for its “interesting” plotline. The producers have been hosting fan screenings in 10 locations across India.

The filmmakers created excitement for the movie in a subtle but effective way, doing everything. From distributing paper flower bouquets to film critics to holding free public preview screenings of a Hindi film in 11 towns throughout the nation three days before the movie’s debut.

In reality, it was fascinating for movie enthusiasts to have free advance screening access to the movie via a public Freeview show, which sold out in less than 10 minutes. The second showing of the movie, which included members of the film business, came after it.

Balki, together with producers Dr. Jayantilal Gada of PEN Studios, Anil Naidu, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, and Gauri Shinde, used the premise of a frustrated artist. Who becomes a serial killer when his work is roundly criticized by the critics to highlight how artists react with criticism. Insiders in the industry and the audience both connected with the topic well.

Anees Bazmi, Raj & DK, and Alankrita Shrivastava, three directors who joined in to offer their perspectives and experiences, participated in a panel discussion between critics and directors that the producers also organized to advance the debate.

Here, it’s crucial to mention that Raindrop Media can be given credit for the marketing strategy’s success in promoting the movie. With an original media approach, they have carefully created a distinctive narrative for the movie. They had previously been the driving force behind numerous content-driven blockbusters including Main Hoon Na, Dirty Picture, Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Aashiqui 2, and Badhaai Ho, as well as sleeper hits like Ragini MMS, Vicky Donor, Piku, Kahaani, NH 10, and Newton.

According to some accounts, the movie had 125,000 more advance reservations than any other movie released in 2022, and it opened to a total of 2.5 crore. It is picking up steam and has made more than $7 crore in just three days.