Chup’s opening weekend box office total is Rs. 6.90 crore, starring Sunny Deol and Dulquer Salmaan

  • Chup, starring Sunny Deol and Dulquer Salmaan and directed by R Balki, had a respectable three-day trend and a record-fair opening weekend.
  • The movie had a strong start, earning Rs 2.90 crore on the first day thanks in large part to National Cinema Day with tickets priced at Rs 75.
  • On Saturday and Sunday, the pricing returned to normal, and Chup was able to demonstrate a respectable hold by earning almost Rs 2 crore each on those two days.
Despite the weekend’s downward trend, the statistics are still respectable for the genre it belongs to because it did well on opening day.

Chup made about Rs 6.90 crore on its opening weekend, which is a respectable amount for a movie of this genre in the post-pandemic era when non-theatrical genres with even greater actors have struggled to find an audience. Chup was able to survive for three days because to the low prices on Friday and the good conversation in the crowd. The movie will be exhibited for Rs 100 flat on weekdays as the multiplexes experiment with their pricing policy. If the word-of-mouth from the audience is genuinely positive, this change might help Chup hold over the first week.

Chup may outperform bigger movies like Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Jersey, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Anek, and Heropanti 2 in terms of audience attendance. The opening weekend of Chup might have been its lifetime in an ideal expensive environment where cinema is out of reach for the “Aam Junta,” thus the largest success of the movie is in bringing some audience into the theatre.

With 4.10 crore in three days, the three national chains are responsible for 60% of the film’s overall business. It’s a thriller with a primarily metropolitan audience, thus national chains must do well at low levels during the workweek. A fair result would be a Monday in the range of Rs 1.25 crore, which would produce a double-digit opening week.

Another movie, Dhokha, just came out and made Rs 2 crore in just three days.

