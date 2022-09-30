Parineeti Chopra, a Bollywood actress, is getting ready for the release of Code Name: Tiranga, in which she will co-star with Harrdy Sandhu.

Parineeti will be seen portraying a RAW agent in the spy thriller helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta who is on a brave mission for her country.

The actress has put in a lot of preparation for the action scenes in Code Name: Tiranga, which will be her first full-length action film.

Parineeti trained extensively with guns for her role in Code Name: Tiranga, going above and beyond to ensure her success. Now that the actress has shown her training to the public, it is clear that she put in a lot of effort to get it. She stated that she was prepared for another action film in her caption. When you are learning how to handle a gun but want to practise on the action director since he won’t let you REST! After several heat treatments and bruises, Agent Durga (aka a stronger me) is prepared for action movie number two. Go for it! Action Heroine in Training @yannickben @raimundoquerido @herequyoi #CodeNameTiranga #Stunts

Watch the video down below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 𝙿𝚊𝚛𝚒𝚗𝚎𝚎𝚝𝚒 𝙲𝚑𝚘𝚙𝚛𝚊 🫧 (@parineetichopra)

Two days ago, the Code Name: Tiranga trailer was made available. The movie also stars Sharad Kelkar, Rajit Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Shishir Sharma, Sabyasachi Chakraborty, and Deesh Mariwala in addition to Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu.

The first time Parineeti and Harrdy Sandhu have worked together on camera is in this movie. Harrdy Sandhu is a very generous actor, Parineeti remarked when talking about her experience working with him. “He is a very giving actor. I guess the audience can see the camaraderie that we share and hence they are calling our pairing fresh and they are looking forward to seeing our chemistry on screen. I hope they love what we have done on screen and how we look together.”

Specified as: Tiranga is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Reliance Entertainment, Ribhu Dasgupta, and Vivek B. Agrawal and is presented by T-Series, Reliance Entertainment, and Film Hangar. On October 14, 2022, the movie will premiere on theatre screens.