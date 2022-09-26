Advertisement
Daughter of Raju Srivastava Reveals "Daddy Did Not Speak Anything In The Hospital"


  • Antara Srivastava, Raju Srivastava’s daughter, said that her father was silent throughout his stay in the hospital.
  • At the age of 58, the comedian passed away
  • On September 21, 2022, Raju Srivastava passed suddenly, leaving behind bereaved loved ones, friends, and admirers.
The actor and comedian was being treated for a heart attack at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi since August 10, but he passed away. Age-wise, he was 58.
Antara, the actor’s daughter, spoke with E-Times about how the family is adjusting to the changes following his death as the family is currently planning a prayer gathering in Mumbai.
“I am flying down with Mummy tonight to Mumbai. She is not fine. It is a very tough time for us,”  she remarked.

We’ll soon be back in Delhi, she continued. There will be many ceremonies in the future. Dad was from Kanpur. We must perform pooja there as well.

In addition, she stated that Raju remained silent throughout his stay at the hospital, adding, “Daddy didn’t speak anything in the hospital.”

On September 22, 2022, Raju Srivastava was cremated at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi in front of friends and family. His son Ayushmaan conducted his final rituals.

With the “Great Indian Laughter Challenge” in 2005, Raju Srivastava became well-known. The comedian has since enjoyed a successful career in the film and television industries. He appeared in several Hindi movies over the period of three decades, including “Maine Pyar Kiya,” “Baazigar,” the “Bombay to Goa” adaptation, and “Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya.” Ahsaan Qureshi, a comedian friend of Raju’s, claimed in an interview that Raju planned to collaborate on the “Bombay to Goa” sequel with all of his comic friends after Raju passed away.

