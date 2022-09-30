Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have a project confirmed

The actor has said that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh would reunite on film after Kabir Khan’s 83

which comes amid speculations of their split.

The two fell in love after initially meeting on the sets of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela.

On November 14, 2018, after over six years of dating, they got married. Recently, there have been several reports about their breakup spreading on social media.

Singh recently addressed the rumours in public at FICCI Frames fast track 2022 and stated: “I have nothing but the deepest regard for her and I appreciate her much. In my personal life, too, I have picked up a lot from her. Everyone will receive a delightful surprise. You guys will soon see our group.

She is one of the finest things that has ever happened to me, and I am so thankful to have her in my life, he continued.

Touchwood, I’ve been with Deepika for 10 years as of 2022 when we first met and began dating, said Ranveer.

IndiaToday claims that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are a tremendously successful Bollywood duo. Their three Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed movies, Bajirao Mastani, Ram-Leela, and Padmavat, were box office smashes.