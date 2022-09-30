Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have a project confirmed

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have a project confirmed

Articles
Advertisement
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have a project confirmed

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have a project confirmed

Advertisement
  • The actor has said that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh would reunite on film after Kabir Khan’s 83
  • which comes amid speculations of their split.
  • The two fell in love after initially meeting on the sets of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela.
Advertisement

On November 14, 2018, after over six years of dating, they got married. Recently, there have been several reports about their breakup spreading on social media.

Singh recently addressed the rumours in public at FICCI Frames fast track 2022 and stated: “I have nothing but the deepest regard for her and I appreciate her much. In my personal life, too, I have picked up a lot from her. Everyone will receive a delightful surprise. You guys will soon see our group.

Also Read

Yesterday evening, Deepika Padukone was taken to Breach Candy Hospital
Yesterday evening, Deepika Padukone was taken to Breach Candy Hospital

Bollywood starlet Deepika Padukone was taken by ambulance Sunday night to Breach...

She is one of the finest things that has ever happened to me, and I am so thankful to have her in my life, he continued.

Touchwood, I’ve been with Deepika for 10 years as of 2022 when we first met and began dating, said Ranveer.

IndiaToday claims that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are a tremendously successful Bollywood duo. Their three Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed movies, Bajirao Mastani, Ram-Leela, and Padmavat, were box office smashes.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Sajal Aly's brother reacted on false allegations in light of Hadith
Sajal Aly's brother reacted on false allegations in light of Hadith
Sajal Aly and Imran Abbas bold video goes viral on social media
Sajal Aly and Imran Abbas bold video goes viral on social media
Throwback: Kubra Khan, Mehwish Hayat Viral dance Videos
Throwback: Kubra Khan, Mehwish Hayat Viral dance Videos
Holly Willoughby says goodbye to 2022 on a positive note
Holly Willoughby says goodbye to 2022 on a positive note
Prince Harry hopes the world will accept his
Prince Harry hopes the world will accept his "victim" bid
Ali Noor officially announces the return of the Noori band
Ali Noor officially announces the return of the Noori band
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story