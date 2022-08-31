Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Dia Mirza took her stepfather’s surname for Miss India

Dia Mirza took her stepfather’s surname for Miss India

Articles
Advertisement
Dia Mirza took her stepfather’s surname for Miss India

Dia Mirza took her stepfather’s surname for Miss India

Advertisement
  • Dia Mirza is an Indian model.
  • She opened up about her past in a recent interview.
  • She also revealed why she took her stepfather’s surname before entering the Miss India pageant.
Advertisement

Dia Mirza is an Indian model, actress, producer, and social worker who predominantly works in Hindi films. Dia won the title of Miss Asia Pacific International in 2000 after being crowned Femina Miss India Asia Pacific 2000.

In a recent interview, Dia talked about her past and what it was like growing up. The actor talked about what her biological father Frank Hendrich and stepfather Ahmed Mirza were like and how she got along with them. She also said why she took her stepfather’s last name before entering the Miss India pageant.

She told, “I loved my stepfather; he was a remarkable man. A lot of what I have learned in life especially the values that have held me in good stead, and this is something I can vouch for, are all values that he gave me. We had a very beautiful relationship that started off as friendship. Then I think as I grew older and I recognized that I had spent more years of my life with him, and him as a parent, he just became more and more my father, and that’s why I took on his surname when I joined the Miss India pageant.”

Also Read

Dia Mirza recalls ‘life-threatening’ experience
Dia Mirza recalls ‘life-threatening’ experience

The actor Dia Mirza gave birth to her son Avyaan Azaad in...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Kate Hudson comments on today’s romantic comedies
Kate Hudson comments on today’s romantic comedies
Katrina looks gorgeous, shares vacation photos with Vicky Kaushal
Katrina looks gorgeous, shares vacation photos with Vicky Kaushal
Jojo says she and her husband Jordan planning to
Jojo says she and her husband Jordan planning to "Build a Family Together"
Céline Dion receives love from celebrates, as she faces health issues
Céline Dion receives love from celebrates, as she faces health issues
Bowen Yang Joins 'Wicked' movie as director
Bowen Yang Joins 'Wicked' movie as director
Prince William felt 'miserable' after Prince Harry's royal exit
Prince William felt 'miserable' after Prince Harry's royal exit
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story