Diljit Dosanjh cook ‘kaatilana khatrnak chicken,’ shows fans kitchen

In a recent video, singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh gave fans a peek inside his kitchen as he prepared a brand-new dish.

Diljit posted the video of himself making kadai chicken on Instagram.

He took a pot and played around as he invited his viewers to his kitchen at the beginning of the video.

Diljit took a coffee bottle and poured ghee (clarified butter) out of it after setting the saucepan in the oven. He stated in Punjabi that it is customary for each household to utilize one bottle to store additional items. Following the addition of chicken, Diljit started dancing while playing his song. He turned on his tab and played his song Koka from the upcoming movie Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne.

Diljit then switched to different pans and made some additions to his chicken dish. He covered the pan and carried on dancing. Then he went to check on the dish, and it had a little scorched. He said, “Are you seeing what happened to me? Please don’t do bhangra (Punjabi dance) and forget you are preparing chicken or it will turn out like this. S*** man.”

Then Diljit added water and assured his followers that they didn’t need to be concerned. He said he would listen to the song later and concentrate on making the dish while he added the spices. Diljit played his song and kept dancing as soon as his dish began to taste good. He began plated the dish next to a portion of rice after expressing appreciation for it.

The performer compared the preparation to first-class airline cuisine. He captioned the post, “Kaatilana khatrnak flavorful kadai chicken (killer dangerous flavourful kadai chicken) (paella, face, and cooking emojis) Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne 5th October.” Reacting to the post, a fan said, “Hahaha love your cooking show.” Another comment read, “Dosanjhawala kitchen.” A person called him ‘Reel King’.

Diljit’s most recent appearance was in the 1984 Sikh riots-inspired historical emotional thriller Jogi. The lead actors in the movie are Diljit, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Kumud Mishra, Amyra Dastur, and Hiten Tejwani. Ali Abbas Zafar directed the movie, which began streaming exclusively on Netflix on September 16. Alongside actor Sargun Mehta, he will appear in the upcoming family-friendly Punjabi film Babe Bhangra Paude Ne, which is scheduled to hit theaters on September 30, 2022.