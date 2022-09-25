Advertisement
Diljit Dosanjh says his videos of cooking got him offers as Chef on Tv

Diljit Dosanjh says his videos of cooking got him offers as Chef on Tv

Articles
Diljit Dosanjh says his videos of cooking got him offers as Chef on Tv

Diljit Dosanjh says his videos of cooking got him offers as Chef on Tv

  • One such name was singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, who became everyone’s favorite home chef
  • The artiste now recalls how his music career was almost derailed because of how popular his cooking got back then Necessity.
  • The singer turned to social media and learned to cook on the go.
Diljit Dosanjh is an Indian singer, actor, film producer, and television presenter who works in Punjabi and Hindi cinema.

A lot of people found skills they didn’t know they had because of the pandemic. In 2020, everyone’s favorite home chef on Instagram was singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh. During the lockdown, Diljit started posting videos of himself cooking in his kitchen, and they became an instant hit. Now, the musician remembers how his cooking was so popular back then that it almost derailed his music career.

He says, “It all began because there was nobody to cook for me. I never had to worry about food. On shoots, there was food arranged. Same is the case with shows. At home, mummy would cook for me. I never had to face the tension of cooking. But the pandemic happened. And nobody was home and people were scared of going to each other’s houses. My cook stopped too. Now, I have always been fond of good food. I can’t eat just about anything.”

The singer used social media to learn how to cook on the go, and then he shared what he had learned with his millions of Instagram fans. “So, I decided to look at the experts in this field. I researched and learnt on YouTube. And when I learn anything, I have this urge as a performer to share it with everyone. Since I had nothing else to flaunt then, I shared those videos,” says Diljit.

