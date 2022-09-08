Durefishan Saleem made heads turn in Beautiful heirloom Signature Haroon Sharif jewellers. Gorgeous star is walking straight out of a fairy tale in ravishing black dress. We couldn’t take our eyes off her she was the showstopper for bridal campaign. She knows how to rock the look by adding the right edgy and modern twist to the attire.

Do you know what twist we are talking about? Durefishan has adorned Beautiful heirloom Signature Haroon Sharif jewellers for their bridal campaign. She posted on Instagram, we see her wearing beautiful pair of kindan jewellery that features golden hues and metallic.

The outfit also showcased detailed intricatesimple yet elegant all over. But you have to admit that her stylish jewellery stole the show. She just needed a choker style necklace and a ring. She left her hair open .

