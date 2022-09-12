Shehnaaz Gill sings Neha Kakkar’s Taaron Ke Shehar
Shehnaaz Gill sang Taaron Ke Shehar by Neha Kakkar and Jubin Nautiyal...
A brief clip from the teaser featuring candidate Vineet Singh arriving for the audition with a guitar was shared on Instagram by SonyTV’s official account.
“Use pehlay Vineet Singh aaya tha ek show par, or wo uss show ka star bana tha, to main to judge nahi karsakti aapko,” Neha added after recognising him right away.
According to the IndianExpress, Vishal Dadlani, another judge, and everyone else were startled by Kakkar’s decision to not pass judgement on an old acquaintance.
Despite this, Vineet persuaded Neha to assess him in the end and gave her kudos for gaining so much esteem via mere effort.
He added: “Neha has come to this level with her hard work. I want her also to judge me.”
Neha replied by saying: “Vineet tu ga de.”
Popular songs by Neha Kakkar include Badri ki dulhaniya, Kala Chashma, Kar Gyi Chull, and many others.
