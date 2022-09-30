Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Eklavey Kashyap says that creativity holds no boundaries

Eklavey Kashyap says that creativity holds no boundaries

Articles
Advertisement
Eklavey Kashyap says that creativity holds no boundaries

Eklavey Kashyap says that creativity holds no boundaries

Advertisement
  • Actor Eklavey Kashyap, who has appeared in College Romance 3 and Code M 2, has always enjoyed working both in India and the UK.
  • Both the industries, be it Bollywood or UK, are known for their legendry work on the global stage and that’s what matters,” he said.
  • “Here in Hindi industry people are way too serious for their craft, so much so that life takes a back-seat for them,” he added.
Advertisement

Actor Eklavey Kashyap, who has appeared in College Romance 3 and Code M 2, has always enjoyed working both in India and the UK.

“I’m more than happy to be able to work in both the industries. And, that’s how an actor should be. Creativity knows no boundaries so where ever I get an opportunity to perform with all my heart, you will find me there,” says the youngster who is basking in the success of his latest OTT series.

Also Read

Eklavya Kashyap Kaushal’s co-star reveals a embarrassing joke
Eklavya Kashyap Kaushal’s co-star reveals a embarrassing joke

The actor Eklavya Kashyap, most recently featured in the Jennifer Winget-starring film...

Talking about his UK connect, the Tuesdays & Fridays (2021) actor adds, “Having trained at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and Shakespeare’s Globe London, I had been associated with Dundee Rep Theatre as a lead for the musical Oor Wullie (2020). I have a strong penchant for art and drama, this continues to fuel the actor in me. Both the industries, be it Bollywood or UK, are known for their legendry work on the global stage and that’s what matters.”

The actor adds, “As far as my comfort as an artiste is concerned, I am absolutely okay with both the canvases. Here in Hindi industry people are way too serious for their craft, so much so that life takes a back-seat for them. But in the West it is life first and rest follows. But being an Indian, that too from a city like Panipat, I too keep work first (laughs).”

Also Read

Kriti Sanon begins acting training with Anurag Kashyap for upcoming movie
Kriti Sanon begins acting training with Anurag Kashyap for upcoming movie

One of the current favourite Bollywood actresses is Kriti Sanon. The diva...

Advertisement

Talking about his next releases Kashyap says, “Currently, I’m busy prepping for Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur starring Vicky Kaushal and my next release will be CAT with Randeep Hooda. Also, because good offers are coming my way so I am giving my all to make the best of it.”

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Zara Noor Abbas denies being cast in a future drama
Zara Noor Abbas denies being cast in a future drama
Mahi Baloch looks stylish in latest photoshoot
Mahi Baloch looks stylish in latest photoshoot
Jen Shah hosts fancy Italian dinner party to honor her sentencing
Jen Shah hosts fancy Italian dinner party to honor her sentencing
Prince William should to response Harry's claims as 'silence won't work', says author
Prince William should to response Harry's claims as 'silence won't work', says author
Dwayne applauds Chris Hemsworth as he completes 200 minutes underwater
Dwayne applauds Chris Hemsworth as he completes 200 minutes underwater
Prince Harry raises risk for his family after revealing kill counts: Expert
Prince Harry raises risk for his family after revealing kill counts: Expert
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story