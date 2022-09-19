Advertisement
Edition: English
Emraan Hashmi and Sai Tamhankar collaborate on Tejas Deoskar’s upcoming film

Articles
  • In Kashmir, the film “Ground Zero,” starring Emraan Hashmi, is now being shot.
  • We learn that Sai and Emraan will be sitting across from one another.
  • When discussing this novel pairing, our source says, “In the movie, Sai plays Emraan’s wife.
In Kashmir, the film “Ground Zero,” starring Emraan Hashmi, is now being shot. Tejas Deoskar, whose most recent film was “Bucket List,” is the director of the picture, which stars Madhuri Dixit. In this military drama, which also features Sai Tamhankar and Zoya Hussain, Emraan plays an army officer.

We learn that Sai and Emraan will be sitting across from one another.

When discussing this novel pairing, our source says, “In the movie, Sai plays Emraan’s wife. During the film’s production, the two got along well. On camera, they have incredible chemistry together.

The film’s cast and crew just finished their schedule in Srinagar and began filming in Pahalgam.

Sai’s acting in “Mimi” has received a great deal of praise and honors. She will also appear in “India Lockdown” by Madhur Bhandarkar. Sai, a well-known name in the Marathi cinema industry, recently revealed the title of her upcoming Marathi film: “Fakt Mahilansathi.”

