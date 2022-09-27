Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expecting parents Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor said, “We have done everything.”

Expecting parents Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor said, “We have done everything.”

Articles
Advertisement
Expecting parents Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor said, “We have done everything.”

Expecting parents Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor said, “We have done everything.”

Advertisement
  • Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are considered to be one of the most popular couples in Bollywood
  • They are going to start a family very soon
  • In a recent interview, the couple discussed the preparations they are doing for their child
Advertisement

Ranbir revealed the following throughout the course of the interview: “We have done everything, the room is done, and we have done all of the preparations that are required for a child.”

The rest of what Alia had to say was as follows: “My check list is ready, like I am foreseeing things, if we have this etc.….but one can never be prepared for it. We take each day as it comes.”

Also Read

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor says the industry prayed for Brahmastra
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor says the industry prayed for Brahmastra

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra received immense support from film industry....

In addition to this information, Kapoor disclosed that he and Bhatt are currently arguing about a book. “Now we are having a fight because there is a book on it that she (Alia) has read and wants me to read. And am 30% through it, and I tell her, ‘listen, books are not gonna teach us how we are gonna raise our child, let us experience it when it happens.”

In April of this year, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in a small ceremony held in Mumbai. According to IndianExpress, the couple dated for close to four years together.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story