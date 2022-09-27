Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are considered to be one of the most popular couples in Bollywood

They are going to start a family very soon

In a recent interview, the couple discussed the preparations they are doing for their child

Ranbir revealed the following throughout the course of the interview: “We have done everything, the room is done, and we have done all of the preparations that are required for a child.”

The rest of what Alia had to say was as follows: “My check list is ready, like I am foreseeing things, if we have this etc.….but one can never be prepared for it. We take each day as it comes.”

In addition to this information, Kapoor disclosed that he and Bhatt are currently arguing about a book. “Now we are having a fight because there is a book on it that she (Alia) has read and wants me to read. And am 30% through it, and I tell her, ‘listen, books are not gonna teach us how we are gonna raise our child, let us experience it when it happens.”

In April of this year, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in a small ceremony held in Mumbai. According to IndianExpress, the couple dated for close to four years together.