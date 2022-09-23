Fawad Khan was hospitalized while trying to bulk up like Aamir Khan

Fawad Khan, who plays a fierce prizefighter in his next film The Legend of Maula Jatt.

He weighed around 73-75 kg and went up to 100 kg for the character.

The actor revealed that he took inspiration from Aamir Khan and Christian Bale to transform himself into a fight.

Fawad Khan is a Pakistani actor, producer, screenwriter, model, and singer has received several awards including a Filmfare Award.

In his next movie, The Legend of Maula Jatt, Fawad Khan plays a fierce prizefighter. To play the title role, he had to put on a few kilos and get bigger. He was between 73 and 75 kg and gained up to 100 kg for the role. The actor said that he was inspired to become a fighter by Aamir Khan and Christian Bale, but he regrets the way he did it because it put him in the hospital.

For his 2008 movie Ghajini, in which he had eight-pack abs, Aamir Khan went through a big change in his body. The actor worked out for 13 months to get bigger for the movie. He also changed his body for the movie Dangal. In some parts, he had to play a middle-aged man with a growing belly, and in other parts, he had to play a fit wrestler. Christian Bale is known for the extreme changes he makes to his appearance for his roles.

In a recent interview the actor said, “It’s not the best thing I’ve done to myself.” Never again would I do that. Just now, I made some questionable decisions that hurt me. All of these changes to the body have a dark side, and people should know that when they make these choices, they are putting a huge strain on their health. And it was true. I was taken to the hospital after 10 days. My kidneys gave up on me.”

Fawad said that the process hurt his health a lot, especially since he has diabetes, and it took him three months. He said, “I worked crazy long hours. This isn’t the best way to do these things, but I didn’t have much time. I had between 1 and 1.5 months. No matter what happened, it turned out the way it did. In that way, I’m a little crazy. Even though I’m not Christian Bale, I tried to do what he and Aamir Khan do. If I’d had 6 months, Maula Jatt might have looked very different. This is not a change I would recommend to anyone. Absolutely never.”

