Film “Suriya 42” will be Disha Patani’s Kollywood debut

Disha is all set to debut in Kollywood

She will make her debut in ‘Suriya 42’

Disha Patani, who was most recently spotted in the movie Ek Villain Returns, is all ready to make her Kollywood debut in the upcoming film Suriya 42.

The actress uploaded a brief clip from the movie earlier today, but it didn’t really provide any context for the story of Suriya 42 and ended with the movie’s banner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

According to India Today, Disha is allegedly quite enthusiastic about this new project and even made a statement when speaking to the media.

“I am super kicked to announce my next with Suriya sir and Siva sir. It feels great to be a part of such a huge project that has got all the larger-than-life elements for the audience.”

She further talked about her character, saying: “Moreover, the character that I am playing is also quite unique and I am also excited to being my never-seen-before avatar to the audience.”

Directed by Siruthai Siva, Suriya 42 will be an action-adventure drama. Ten different languages will each get a version of the film.