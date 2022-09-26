The first trailer for Heart of Stone, in which Alia Bhatt, a popular actress in India, will appear with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, has been released.

Alia posted an Instagram video montage introducing her character in the film Keya with the caption, “The first look of Heart of Stone and Keya. Coming to Netflix in 2023 #Tudum.”

Before the beginning of this year, the actress who plays Gungubai Kathiawadi disclosed that she has been collaborating with the well-known Hollywood actress Gal Gadot. She went on to disclose that she had been filming her first action movie in Hollywood while she was pregnant with her first child.

Earlier, Alia mentioned that the people she was working with were exceptionally kind to her and treated her in an admirable manner.

According to Etimes, the work associated with the film’s post-production is being carried out at the present time. The movie is expected to become available on Netflix in the year 2023.