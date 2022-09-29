Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Gajendra Verma ventures into international markets

Gajendra Verma ventures into international markets

Articles
Advertisement
Gajendra Verma ventures into international markets
Advertisement
  • Indie pop singer Gajendra Verma who is best known for his viral songs Emptiness and Tera Ghata is now venturing into the international music market.
  • The singer recently took to his Instagram handle to share about the same.
  • “I am collaborating with one of my favourite band from US ! Wo grateful for this 🙌🏻,” he wrote in the caption.
Advertisement

Indie pop singer Gajendra Verma who is best known for his viral songs Emptiness and Tera Ghata is now venturing into the international music market. The singer recently took to his Instagram handle to share about the same. “I am collaborating with one of my favourite band from US ! Wo grateful for this 🙌🏻,” he wrote in the caption.

Also Read

Dhanashree Verma dubs separation rumours ‘hateful’
Dhanashree Verma dubs separation rumours ‘hateful’

Dhanashree Verma is an Indian choreographer, dancer, and dentist. She shared her...

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Gajendra Verma (@ivermagajendra)

Advertisement

According to rumors, Gajendra will work with one of his American bands on his future single, which is scheduled to be released in the first week of October. On his Instagram, the musician left clues for his followers to deduce with whom he is cooperating.

Also Read

On the streets of Dublin, Dhanashree Verma dances to Sona Kitna Sona Hai
On the streets of Dublin, Dhanashree Verma dances to Sona Kitna Sona Hai

Dhanashree Verma couldn't help but dance while out for a stroll in...

Gajendra Verma’s warm, sincere voice and love tales have inspired a number of viral songs. His popular songs include Mann Mera, Barish from Yaariyan, Milo na Tum, and Ik Kahani. The artist got the idea to release the first musical series ever, entitled Summary, which consists of five incredible songs. The crowd seemed to like it. A number of performances and events are now being performed by the artist around India.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story