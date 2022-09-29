Gajendra Verma ventures into international markets

Indie pop singer Gajendra Verma who is best known for his viral songs Emptiness and Tera Ghata is now venturing into the international music market.

The singer recently took to his Instagram handle to share about the same.

“I am collaborating with one of my favourite band from US ! Wo grateful for this 🙌🏻,” he wrote in the caption.

Advertisement

Indie pop singer Gajendra Verma who is best known for his viral songs Emptiness and Tera Ghata is now venturing into the international music market. The singer recently took to his Instagram handle to share about the same. “I am collaborating with one of my favourite band from US ! Wo grateful for this 🙌🏻,” he wrote in the caption.

Also Read Dhanashree Verma dubs separation rumours ‘hateful’ Dhanashree Verma is an Indian choreographer, dancer, and dentist. She shared her...

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Gajendra Verma (@ivermagajendra)

Advertisement

According to rumors, Gajendra will work with one of his American bands on his future single, which is scheduled to be released in the first week of October. On his Instagram, the musician left clues for his followers to deduce with whom he is cooperating.

Also Read On the streets of Dublin, Dhanashree Verma dances to Sona Kitna Sona Hai Dhanashree Verma couldn't help but dance while out for a stroll in...

Gajendra Verma’s warm, sincere voice and love tales have inspired a number of viral songs. His popular songs include Mann Mera, Barish from Yaariyan, Milo na Tum, and Ik Kahani. The artist got the idea to release the first musical series ever, entitled Summary, which consists of five incredible songs. The crowd seemed to like it. A number of performances and events are now being performed by the artist around India.