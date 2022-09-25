Gauri Khan reveals son AbRam Khan is the biggest foodie in family

Gauri Khan discussed her and Shah Rukh Khan’s kid AbRam Khan in a recent interview.

Gauri Khan discussed her and Shah Rukh Khan’s kid AbRam Khan in a recent interview. She claimed he is an avid food enthusiast who adores fine cuisine. Shah Rukh can eat anything that is presented to him, whether it has less salt or none at all, according to Gauri, who just made an appearance on season 7 of Koffee With Karan.

Gauri discussed her preferred cuisine in a recent interview. The interior designer praised the vada pav from Mumbai, the bhel puri from Delhi, the puchka from Kolkata, and the prawn curry from Goa. Gauri Khan stated that she shared AbRam’s passion of excellent cuisine.

Speaking on how AbRam is the family’s top gourmet, Gauri says, “I think it’s my little one. He loves good food, and he is also becoming a little heavier by the day. So, we have to watch out for him”. Speaking about her favourite food, Gauri added, “I love the chana bhatura, pav bhaji, the chaat. I like everything. It is great food, I love it.”

The eldest child of Shah Rukh and Gauri is Abram. In addition, they have a son named Aryan Khan and a daughter named Suhana Khan. According to rumors, Aryan wants to be a director, and Suhana will soon make her acting debut in The Archies by Zoya Akhtar.

Bhavana Pandey and Maheep Kapoor, who are Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives co-stars and Gauri’s best friends, were recently spotted together on Koffee With Karan 7. Gauri shared Shah Rukh’s most unpleasant traits in her rapid-fire round, which she did not want her children Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam to inherit. “I’m glad that they don’t have a few of his qualities… They are on time, they are punctual. And they are not spending 100 hours in the bathroom. So, I’m glad they don’t have these,” Gauri had said on the show.