Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Gauri Khan reveals son AbRam Khan is the biggest foodie in family

Gauri Khan reveals son AbRam Khan is the biggest foodie in family

Articles
Advertisement
Gauri Khan reveals son AbRam Khan is the biggest foodie in family

Gauri Khan reveals son AbRam Khan is the biggest foodie in family

Advertisement
  • Gauri Khan discussed her and Shah Rukh Khan’s kid AbRam Khan in a recent interview.
  • She claimed he is an avid food enthusiast who adores fine cuisine
  • Gauri Khan stated that she shared AbRam’s passion of excellent cuisine.
Advertisement

Gauri Khan discussed her and Shah Rukh Khan’s kid AbRam Khan in a recent interview. She claimed he is an avid food enthusiast who adores fine cuisine. Shah Rukh can eat anything that is presented to him, whether it has less salt or none at all, according to Gauri, who just made an appearance on season 7 of Koffee With Karan.

Also Read

Gauri Khan says that son Aryan Khan is her ‘fashion police’
Gauri Khan says that son Aryan Khan is her ‘fashion police’

Gauri Khan appeared in the 12th episode of Koffee Alongside Karan 7...

Gauri discussed her preferred cuisine in a recent interview. The interior designer praised the vada pav from Mumbai, the bhel puri from Delhi, the puchka from Kolkata, and the prawn curry from Goa. Gauri Khan stated that she shared AbRam’s passion of excellent cuisine.

Speaking on how AbRam is the family’s top gourmet, Gauri says, “I think it’s my little one. He loves good food, and he is also becoming a little heavier by the day. So, we have to watch out for him”. Speaking about her favourite food, Gauri added, “I love the chana bhatura, pav bhaji, the chaat. I like everything. It is great food, I love it.”

The eldest child of Shah Rukh and Gauri is Abram. In addition, they have a son named Aryan Khan and a daughter named Suhana Khan. According to rumors, Aryan wants to be a director, and Suhana will soon make her acting debut in The Archies by Zoya Akhtar.

Also Read

Suhana Khan shows Gauri Khan her photos before posting
Suhana Khan shows Gauri Khan her photos before posting

Gauri Khan appears on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 7 with her...


Advertisement
Bhavana Pandey and Maheep Kapoor, who are Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives co-stars and Gauri’s best friends, were recently spotted together on Koffee With Karan 7. Gauri shared Shah Rukh’s most unpleasant traits in her rapid-fire round, which she did not want her children Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam to inherit. “I’m glad that they don’t have a few of his qualities… They are on time, they are punctual. And they are not spending 100 hours in the bathroom. So, I’m glad they don’t have these,” Gauri had said on the show.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
David Gold dies at age of 86
David Gold dies at age of 86
Stephen Amell Returning as Green Arrow for Final Season of 'The Flash'
Stephen Amell Returning as Green Arrow for Final Season of 'The Flash'
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco are mourning
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco are mourning
King Carl makes important predictions for Sweden in 2023
King Carl makes important predictions for Sweden in 2023
Shah Rukh Khan's response to fan comparing his body to Hrithik Roshan 
Shah Rukh Khan's response to fan comparing his body to Hrithik Roshan 
Shanaya Kapoor’s H&M jacket and Bottega Veneta Jodie bag - See Pictures
Shanaya Kapoor’s H&M jacket and Bottega Veneta Jodie bag - See Pictures
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story