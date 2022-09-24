Monica, O My Darling teaser: Huma Qureshi, Rajkummar Rao set nostalgic tone
Guns & Gulaabs, starring Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, TJ Bhanu, and Gulshan Devaiah, is a tale inspired by outcasts that portrays love and innocence while taking place in a world of crime. The 90s romance of the series will be expertly combined with a crime thriller while also being subtly humorous.
Fans were incredibly excited when Rajkummar Rao shared his first look from Guns & Gulaabs in March of this year. The crime thriller series’ teaser has now been made public, and it features Rajkummar Rao ramming a wrench into a man’s head while talking about the “dark side” of every person. The characters played by Dulquer Salmaan and Adarsh Gourav are also hinted at in the teaser, and they appear to be very intriguing. The teaser has a vintage aesthetic, and the creators wrote, “These misfits from the ’90s are sure to charm you! Gulabs are red, violets are blue. Soon watch Guns & Gulaabs online! #Tudum.” Watch the Guns & Gulaabs teaser video below.
“Ever since we announced Guns & Gulaabs as part of our larger collaboration with Netflix, we’ve been waiting to share a glimpse of this wicked genre mash. Working with some of the finest actors and crew to build this comic crime thriller was crazy fun! And we’re sure audiences are going to love watching it as much as we loved making it”. the Guns & Gulaabs team said in reference to their upcoming zany, pulpy series.
The movies Monica O My Darling, Kathal, and Qala, as well as the television shows Scoop, Class, and many others, were also announced at the Tudum event.
