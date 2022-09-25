Harnaaz Sandhu poses with PeeCee at Global Citizen Festival

Harnaaz shared a snapshot of herself from the Global Citizen Festival on Instagram on Sunday.

Harnaaz Sandhu shared a snapshot of herself from the Global Citizen Festival on Instagram on Sunday. She posed for the camera alongside actor Priyanka Chopra at the event on Saturday. Which featured performances from Mariah Carey and the Jonas Brothers.

Sharing a photo of herself and Priyanka, Harnaaz wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, “I couldn’t have asked for us to meet in any other way. Thanks Priyanka Chopra for your kindness at Global Citizen Festival… you killed it!” While Priyanka wore a colourful pantsuit with a white crop top for her hosting duties, Harnaaz was dressed in a black T-shirt and blazer paired with blue denims.

Many of Harnaaz’s followers commented on her post. One wrote, “I love that you two finally got to meet! You both look like you could be sisters.” Another person commented, “So proud to see you two together. Proud to be Indian. Indian beauties.” Another comment read, “It happened!!!!! Two influential women creating history, and making India so proud.”

While Priyanka received the title of Miss World 2000 at the 50th Miss World pageant, which was held in November 2000 in London, Harnaaz was crowned Miss Universe 2021 at the 70th Miss Universe pageant, which was held in Eilat, Israel, in December of the previous year. At the Empire State Building in New York, Harnaaz shared a snapshot of herself in front of Priyanka’s portrait earlier this year. Harnaaz was wearing her Miss Universe crown and grinning in the picture she published on Instagram Stories as she studied Priyanka’s image. She wrote along with the photo, “Yesterday at Empire State building got starstruck by Priyanka Chopra.”

Priyanka’s New York eatery Sona was visited by Harnaaz a few days before to their first encounter on Saturday. On her Instagram Stories, Harnaaz posted a photo of the meal she had there. She was drinking from a glass that was on the table next to a menu. Harnaaz had written, “Cheers to amazing menu, staff and location…”

Harnaaz has often expressed her admiration for Priyanka. When she won the title of Miss Diva 2021, she had said, “I love Priyanka Chopra… I will always choose Priyanka.” During an interview around the same time, Harnaaz was asked about an Indian beauty queen she looked up to, and she had replied, “Priyanka Chopra has been my biggest inspiration. She has created her own brand and represented India not only in beauty pageants but also through her acting and singing talent. She has made India proud and I am hoping to follow her footsteps and bring glory back the way she did.”